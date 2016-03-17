ASU teams up with FSU for annual jazz concert - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU teams up with FSU for annual jazz concert

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Music lovers enjoyed an annual jazz concert Thursday night at Albany State.

Faculty members from Florida State University joined ASU faculty at the college campus.

The concert is part of a performance series named after former ASU Fine Arts Department Chairman Dr. T. Marshall Jones.

Dr. Jones said that the cultural events help improve the quality of life in Albany. 

"We have this kind of opportunity for our students to be introduced to and to be exposed to all kinds of music, opera, Jazz, you name it," said Dr. Jones.

The next event in the series will be a showcase of bands on April 19th. 

