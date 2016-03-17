Ga. Attorney General prepares for food frenzy competition

The competition raises money and food for regional foodbanks. (Source: WALB)

The Ga. DA was in Valdosta Thursday preparing lawyers for the food frenzy competition. (Source: WALB)

Attorney General Sam Olens spent some time in Valdosta Thursday, preparing South Georgia lawyers for the legal food frenzy.

The competition raises money and food for regional foodbanks so they can help feed kids over the summer.

This is the fifth year for the competition, they hope to raise 1.3 million pounds of food.

If they reach their goal, that would total 5 million pounds of food since the program started.

"Child hunger is a very huge problem not only in Valdosta and surrounding counties, but across the nation. I think the attorneys who care really want to combat that problem," said Justin Purvis, a Valdosta attorney.

The competition will officially kick off April 15th and last for two weeks.

