Valdosta High students give back to the community

Some Valdosta High School students are using their class time to help the community.

12 high school students help out at the Second Harvest Foodbank three days a week as part of a community-based instruction class.

The program helps students learn a good work ethic and gain work experience while helping in the community.

"It helps us get out more in the community, it helps us with teamwork, it helps us get to work on time if we ever want to get a job when we leave school or get into college," said James Cooper, a VHS student helper.

The class aims to prepare students for life after graduation.

