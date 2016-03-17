Attorney General cracking down on pill mills

Officials say that shutting down the pill mills is just the first step in combating drug problems in the US. (Source: WALB)

Earlier this week an indictment was revealed charging 6 people in a south Georgia pill mill.

While he would not comment on the current investigation, Attorney General Sam Olens said that the DEA along with local agencies have done an excellent job at cracking down on pill mills that have popped up all over the state.

He said shutting down the pill mills is just the first step in combating drug problems in the US.

"Folks that are selling those pills like candy need to be in jail for many many years. We need to spend as much effort on the folks that actually get addicted to those pills so we get them the right treatment," said Olens.

Olens said that it's an issue that he will continue to fight against.

