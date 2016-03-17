Leaders bring 'Stop the Violence' movement to Terrell Co.

Stop the Violence has an active presence in other Georgia cities. (Source: WALB)

Following guilty pleas by two men who shot Dawson's Mayor and tied up his mother, a group of Terrell County leaders came together to bring a national peace movement to their hometown.

Stop the Violence has an active presence in other Georgia cities, including Albany.

Terrell citizens hope to grow a similar movement, encouraging young people to make better choices, and citizens to be more active.

According to the Dawson's Chief of Police, crime is not on the rise in this small south Georgia city.

But that's not stopping community leaders, including himself, from working to Stop the Violence.

"This is our first attempt to organize a stop the violence movement in Terrell County," said Rev. Ezkiel Holley with the Stop the Violence Movement.

A first attempt that brought some key players to the table.

"This meeting proved today the only way we will do this is we all come together," said Pataula Circuit DA Craig Earnest. "We have to have law enforcement, individual citizens, the clergy, politicians, at all levels have to do their part."

"And that is the only way we will do it. No one segment of the community can do it all," explained Marvin Brown, with the General Ministry Baptist Convention of Ga.

And Thursday's meeting proved that, with representatives from all sectors of the community talking about how violence touches their spheres of influence, and offering real solutions to improve lives.

One minister offered his two church buses to shuttle young people to a summer enrichment program.

The Superintendent of Schools wants to start his successful summer program during the school year.

Robert Aaron, Terrell Co. Superintendent, said "We need to expand the program in schools."

Fresh ideas that leaders hope will not only become reality for Terrell County children, but will inspire others to the table.

"A full room with everybody here and everybody working together and reducing crime across the Patula Circuit," said Earnest.

The Terrell County Stop the Violence group will meet every third Thursday, and they plan to take their findings to the city and county commissions.

