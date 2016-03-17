Cyclist warns riders and drivers to be cautious

Special equipment can help cyclists stand out to drivers on the roadways. (Source: WALB)

During the week, Albany State's Chief of information security was struck by a driver while riding his bike.

He is okay, but temperatures have been warming up, and more cyclists are hitting the road for long-distance rides, one cyclist hopes drivers and riders will use caution and common sense.

"I mean the most terrifying thing for bike riders is drivers texting, the consequences of a distracted driver for bikers is severe, so cyclists don't take anything for granted," said Breakaway Cycles Owner Gene Kirk.

There is a lot of new safety equipment that helps bicyclists stand out for drivers, like a flashing LED helmet, which drivers can see from 100 yards away.

