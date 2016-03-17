Bank error at fault in Dawson employee investigation

Investigators say a bank error is the reason why a City of Dawson employee's paycheck was cashed twice.

The Dawson Police Department turned the investigation over to the Albany Police after finding out that the same paycheck was cashed twice in Albany, via an electronic mobile pay and a paper paycheck.

Turns out the bank did not reverse the mobile deposit per the part-time employee's request.

Dawson Police Investigator Gene Shattles tells us no charges will be filed.

