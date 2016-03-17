Bus gives students a look at the importance of education - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Bus gives students a look at the importance of education

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
The back of the bus features a mock prison cell. (Source: WALB) The back of the bus features a mock prison cell. (Source: WALB)
Chet Pennock (Source: WALB) Chet Pennock (Source: WALB)
SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) -

From the outside, it looks like just a school bus, but on the inside, it's actually only half school bus. The other side is a prison.

It's called the Choice Bus. It's an interactive tool that's stopped in Sumter County to teach middle school students the importance of staying in school.

The students get advice about staying in school in a short video featuring prisoners who dropped out, and then see a mock prison cell in the back of the bus.

"The main goal is to increase the graduation rate or conversely decrease the dropout rate. So that's what we're trying to do," said Chet Pennock, lead presenter with the Mattie C. Stewart Foundation.

Pennock says statistics show people earn at least $1 million more over their lifetime if they graduate from college.

More than 2 million students have gone through the bus since it first started traveling the country in 2008.

