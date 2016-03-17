Most Wanted: Sholanda 'Poo' Henry

Authorities In Tifton are still on the lookout for a woman they say opened fire at an apartment complex next to a school.



Warrants have been issued for 33 year-old Sholanda Henry following the gunfire at Brookfield Mews Apartments on March 8th.



No one was hurt, but it forced administrators at Charles Spencer Elementary School to lock down the school briefly then move the area where parents were picking up their kids.

She's wanted on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and disrupting public schools.

Anyone with any information on Henry's whereabouts is asked to call Tifton Police at 382-3132.

