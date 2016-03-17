GOHS reminding drivers to drive sober this St. Patrick's Day

There will be increased patrols across Georgia this holiday weekend. (Source: WALB)

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety has one simple message for drivers: Drive sober or get pulled over.

Officials say any one caught driving drunk and over the limit will be arrested.

GOHS says St. Patrick's Day has become one of the nation's deadliest because of alcohol. In 2014, 18 people were killed nationwide in drunk driving crashes on the holiday.

Because of this, there will be high visibility enforcement and increased patrols across Georgia. GSP Post Commander Shawn Urquhart urges drivers everywhere to drive safe.

"When you start drinking or doing any type of illegal drugs, or even prescription drugs, and you're not supposed to be behind the wheel of an automobile, you endanger the public," Urquhart said.

The GOHS recommends making a plan before you head out to celebrate if you plan to drink. Designate a sober driver before you start driving or have the number of a taxi or sober friend on hand.

Officials also advise others to be on the lookout. Citizens can call 911 or dial *GSP to report drunk drivers.

