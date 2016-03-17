Wednesday's high school baseball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday's high school baseball scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school baseball scores for Wednesday, March 16, 2016:

Cairo 13, Westover 3

Crisp Co. 7, Cook 3

Americus-Sumter 8, Monroe 6

Albany 5, Dougherty 3

Bainbridge 2, Worth Co. 1

Early Co. 4, Fitzgerald 1

Clinch Co. 5, Brooks Co. 4

Macon Co. 7, Terrell Co. 6

