Wednesday's high school baseball scores

High school baseball scores for Wednesday, March 16, 2016:
Cairo 13, Westover 3
Crisp Co. 7, Cook 3
Americus-Sumter 8, Monroe 6
Albany 5, Dougherty 3
Bainbridge 2, Worth Co. 1
Early Co. 4, Fitzgerald 1
Clinch Co. 5, Brooks Co. 4
Macon Co. 7, Terrell Co. 6
