Area track teams prep for Benson-Smith Relays

The track teams of south Georgia hope they haven't hit their stride yet, not with the state meets over a month away.

They'll get a good chance to test themselves this Saturday at the annual Benson/Smith Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium.

Over 20 teams from around the state are already signed up, with the possibility of a few more coming.

Area coaches say this early meet is a great opportunity to get some experience with a big meet feel.

"It's a building block for us to see where we are in reference to the teams in our area and our division in the state," says Monroe head coach Billy Glanton.

"There will be more teams at this track meet. It's going to be like a state-meet level atmosphere, and we're just looking forward to it," says Westover head coach Lewis Smith.

As south Georgia teams and athletes strive for state titles, Glanton says this early meet is always one of the best litmus tests.

"It builds confidence for the most part. For some of them, it lets them know how much more they need to do," he says. "But for most of them, it lets them know they're right where they need to be, or just ahead of where they thought they'd be."

Everything gets started Saturday morning at 9:00 at Hugh Mills Stadium.

