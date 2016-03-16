Dawson employee investigated for check fraud

Investigators are looking into whether a Dawson city employee cashed the same paycheck twice.

The Dawson Police Department turned the investigation over to the Albany Police, as the checks were cashed in Albany.

The Dawson Chief told us a part-time employee seems to have snapped a picture of his paycheck and deposited it electronically.

The paper copy of the check was also cashed.

No charges have been filed yet, as investigators try to confirm who exactly cashed the checks.

We are also told the employee is not on a special leave, but rather isn't being called into work until the investigation is complete.

Later, investigators discovered a bank error was at fault. Turns out, the bank did not reverse the mobile deposit per the employee's request. No charges will be filed.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved