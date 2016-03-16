Former Valdosta doctor named in 'pill mill' indictment

Six people are charged with running a "pill mill" in Valdosta and Columbus, including two doctors.

Prosecutors say former doctor William Bacon worked for the Wellness Center of Valdosta and was part of an operation that provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal prescriptions.

However Bacon's lawyer, Scott Huggins said in a statement to WALB Bacon "was not employed by the Wellness Center in Valdosta," but was an independent contractor.

Bacon came out of retirement just before working with the Wellness Center. However, he voluntarily surrendered his medical license in January 2014 during this investigation.

According to Huggins, Bacon had an arraignment hearing in February 2016 and plead not guilty.

He has not been taken into custody and has no travel restrictions or other supervision requirements at this time. Huggins says Bacon also has no criminal history.

In his statement Huggins says Bacon "has served his patients during his long career as a medical doctor with skill and grace...Dr. Bacon and I believe that his record and his professionalism will carry the day and if this matter ever reaches a jury, they will come to the same conclusion."

Bacon is one of two doctors charged in the indictment with conspiracy. The other doctor, Donatus Mbanefo, is out of Columbus.

The trial date in the Valdosta Federal Court has not been set.

