Man rescues Grandmother from burning home; Bible survives, too

The woman didn't have much left, but her Bible survived. (Source: WALB)

A Worth County woman is safe, thanks to her grandson who rescued her from her burning home.

Firefighters had a tough time putting out the flames. High winds, and a lack of hydrants in the rural part of the county made it difficult to contain.

We were there as the home burned, and with the family as they sorted through what little remains. "And the thing that really gave us a fit tonight was the wind," said Worth Co. Fire and Rescue Capt. Thomas Whittington.

High winds at this house fire on Dogwood Circle in western Worth County whipped up the flames.

"And we actually had a fire-tornado right in the center of the house," Whittington said.

With seven units on the scene and two additional units shuttling water from Sylvester, "So far, we are seeing about 17,000 gallons so far right now".

It's not surprising that in the light of day, this is all that remains. "She said she came to the table to get her medicine and that is where she smelled the smoke," Whittington said.

The elderly woman who lived in this home didn't want to speak on camera, but she is safe.

Firefighters tell us she smelled the smoke and called her grandson who lives next door. He pulled her to safety and called 911.

And, although so much was destroyed, her Bible remains. "I am just lucky," she said.



Firefighters think the fire started somewhere near the laundry room, but the cause is under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the homeowner.

