Events raise awareness for Red Cross Month

March is American Red Cross month and the South Georgia chapter is holding a few community events to raise awareness.

The Community Heroes event will be March 24th. The Red Cross will recognize local good samaritans in the Valdosta area.

Tickets to the dinner cost $40 and all proceeds benefit red cross outreach programs.

Red Cross of South Georgia will also host a "Dining for Disaster Relief" day in Thomas County on March 31, 2016 to wrap-up Red Cross Month.

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to the Red Cross for relief assistance in the community.

Red Cross officials say these community events help get people involved.

"We're in tornado season and we're already prepping for hurricane season. These events are designed to educate the community on the services the Red Cross provides to them and then offer them a way to help us with our mission," explains Executive Director Terri Jenkins.

Restaurants that would like to participate in the Dining for Disaster or Relief or individuals who would like to buy a ticket to the dinner can call the Red Cross at 229-242-7404.

