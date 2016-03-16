Fire destroys Worth County home

The family searches for what can be saved (Source: WALB)

The house appears to be a total loss (Source: WALB)

A Worth County woman and her grandson escaped from their burning home overnight Wednesday.

The blaze broke out around 2:30AM at a home on Dogwood Circle, just east of South County Line Road.

Firefighters found the home fully engulfed when they arrived and say the wind made it difficult to get the fire under control.

Officials say it took nearly two hours and more than 17,000 gallons of water to put out the flames.

The fire department thinks the fire started near the laundry room, before spreading through the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

