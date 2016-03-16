Tuesday's high school baseball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school baseball scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school baseball scores for Friday, March 16, 2016:

Lee Co. 2, Tift Co. 1 (F/10)

Colquitt Co. 12, Lowndes 1

Valdosta 8, Wakulla (FL) 4

Seminole Co. 4, Brooks Co. 1

Thomasville 5, Early Co. 4

Baconton 15, Pataula Charter 5

Clinch Co. 5, Atkinson Co. 1

Charlton Co. 7, Irwin Co. 1

Deerfield-Windsor 10, Terrell Academy 0

Tiftarea 4, Westwood 3

Brookwood 4, Southland 3

SGA 6, Northside Methodist (AL) 5

