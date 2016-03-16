Tuesday's high school baseball scores

High school baseball scores for Friday, March 16, 2016:
Lee Co. 2, Tift Co. 1 (F/10)
Colquitt Co. 12, Lowndes 1
Valdosta 8, Wakulla (FL) 4
Seminole Co. 4, Brooks Co. 1
Thomasville 5, Early Co. 4
Baconton 15, Pataula Charter 5
Clinch Co. 5, Atkinson Co. 1
Charlton Co. 7, Irwin Co. 1
Deerfield-Windsor 10, Terrell Academy 0
Tiftarea 4, Westwood 3
Brookwood 4, Southland 3
SGA 6, Northside Methodist (AL) 5
