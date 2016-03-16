Cavs win another home tournament

Darton State needed a good day to win at home for the second straight time.

The Cavaliers got just enough.

Darton State won the 2016 Stonebridge Invitational Tuesday, besting Wallace State by five strokes.

"We won two weeks ago at home, and we won this week. We've got region, we've got postseason coming up," says Darton St. head coach Gary Hilton. "We're going to try to ride the momentum as long as we can."

If Finlay Mason continues to play as well as he has, Darton State will be a contender in which ever tournament they compete.

Mason led by four strokes entering Tuesday, and proceeded to shoot three-under par to clinch his second straight low medalist.

"It was nice. I was playing comfortably," Mason says on entering with a big lead. "I knew I didn't have to do much to win. I knew under par was probably going to get the job done. Turns out three-under would get it done, and that's what I did."

Mason eagled 17 to all but seal the victory for the Cavaliers. Hilton says it's that kind of play that has Mason leading the Cavs.

"He's playing well. Really and truly, he's probably the best player in the country right now," Hilton says. "Right now, he's playing as good as anyone in the country."

TOURNAMENT RESULTS:

1. Darton St.- 885

2. Wallace St.- 890

3. Central Alabama- 901

4. Andrew- 905

5. Faulkner St.- 906

6. Georgia Northwestern- 915

7. ABAC- 928

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.