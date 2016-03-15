City leaders push forward with Sabal Trail project

A map shows that the compressor will be close to a half-mile from the trailer home park. (Source: WALB)

The City of Albany has opened the door for Sabal Trail to lay their natural gas pipe inside the city limits.

In a narrow 4 to 3 vote, city commissioners approved selling five easements, some temporary for construction, others permanent, for $165,000.

Supporters said that the vote prevents expensive litigation, but homeowners said they will keep fighting.

"It says Countryside Village. The country is suppose to be peaceful and nice, and a nice place to go away from the noise and relax,"said Brenda Clark, a homeowner at Countryside Village, located near the proposed compressor station.

But the peace Brenda Clark has enjoyed at her home off West Oakridge, inside a well maintained mobile home community, is being threatened.

Roger Marietta, city commissioner said, "This is the largest compressor station Spectra Energy has ever built."

The map of where the compressor station for the Sabal Trail natural gas pipeline will be built, shows that it will be close to a half-mile from the trailer home park.

"It will be 54,000 horsepower and will sound like two twin jet engine turbines," explained Marietta.

City leaders said that the compressor station will be built to muffle the noise, however.

City commissioners called a special meeting for Tuesday morning to discuss purchasing the easements, including an easement for a 36-inch natural gas pipe running under West Oakridge Drive and Lockett Station Road, to the compressor station which will pump the gas.

Commissioner Tommie Postell, along with Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, and Commissioners Langstaff and Fletcher, who voted in favor of the easement sale, told commissioners to "face the music", since the Federal Government has already okayed the project.

Postell, Ward 6 commissioner, said, "You are not going to beat the federal government by debating anything when they have made a decision."

Nathan Davis City Attorney said they voted in favor of the easements Tuesday in order "To avoid protracted and expensive litigation."

But Commissioners Marietta, Bobby Coleman, and Jon Howard, who voted against it, thought they needed more time to get their questions answered.

"I just don't think we should make it any easier for them," said Marietta.

And Brenda Clark, who said she and her neighbors have vocally fought the Sabal Trail, said that she will continue to fight for the quiet countryside they have always enjoyed.

City leaders said the compressor station will be built to keep the noise at a minimum.

