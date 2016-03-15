Exterminators inspecting homes for termites

Exterminators are already looking for breeding grounds for termites as warm weather settles in. (Source: WALB)

Warm, moist conditions are breeding grounds for reproductive termites known as swarmers.

Adam's Pest Control employees are inspecting homes for areas where reproductive termites breed. They include areas of heavy foliage.

"Swarmers love to go to areas with a high level of moisture and cellulose material which can be hot areas, dirt filled porches, but we really see them anywhere throughout the house," said Stewart Sinyard with Adam's Exterminators.

The reproductive termites are most active now, during the months of March through May, and will cause damage to homes if left untreated.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.