Cotton Blossom Roundup headed to Nashville

The windows in downtown Nashville are bright and colorful in preparation for Rodeo.

Jill Whitley has painted over 80 windows and says it's a great way to advertise the event while bringing the city to life.

"It's pretty to look at. I've had people stop in the middle of the road or pull over and get out of their car to look at what I'm doing," explains Whitely.

The windows were paid for by a Vibrant Community Grant the chamber matched.

The Cotton Blossom Roundup will be held March 25th-26th.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.