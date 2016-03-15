Valdosta City Schools open for registration

Valdosta City Schools are hosting pre-k and kindergarten round-up.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on March 15th parents can go to their child's school to register them for pre-k or kindergarten.

It's an opportunity to go ahead and prepare for next school year. The round-up also gives the schools a preliminary headcount of how many students they will have.

Pre-k registration is open until April 15th when they will have a lottery drawing to see which students will be placed in a class.

At the registration parents will also receive informational packets to help their kid's prepare over the summer.

"Preparing a bedtime routine, some sight words, colors, shapes, and things like that. So you'll get a great resource to take home to work with your children for the summer," explains Jennifer Steedley with Valdosta City Schools public relations.

Anyone unable to make it to the event is asked to contact their school and set up an appointment to register.

