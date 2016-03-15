Gala to honor GA high school's first integrated prom

A high school graduate who worked to integrate her senior prom is organizing a gala to remember the community's successful efforts.

Mareshia Rucker is now a junior at Fort Valley State, studying mass communication.

She's been interviewed by CNN, NPR, and most recently Steve Harvey.

Rucker gained fame when she organized the county's first racially integrated prom.

Before her effort, private groups organized separate, segregated parties.

Rucker says the support she received from classmates was essential to the success of the dance.

"Without them this would have been a very difficult journey to take and so I am glad we were able to create change, and I just want things to keep progressing."

The Integrated Unity Commemorative Weekend will begin with a half-marathon distance walk from Abbeville to Rochelle.

That night, there will be a gala in Cordele at 6 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit Rucker's foundation to help young people.

Learn more here: www.mareshiarucker.com

