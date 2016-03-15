Desirae Duncan

Desirae is a multimedia journalist for WALB's Today in Georgia.

She is a native of Kentucky and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Kentucky in 2014 with a degree in journalism.

Before coming to WALB, she worked in Louisville, Kentucky where she started as a news content specialist in production, and then became a digital content producer.

Desirae made the move to the Good Life City to continue pursuing her love for news.

That love started in middle school where she was known for waking up the school with an enthusiastic "Good morning, Bluegrass!" on the morning announcements.

She plans to bring that same enthusiasm to her reporting here in southwest Georgia.

Desirae bleeds blue every day and all day, but she's willing to cheer for the Bulldogs, as long as they're not playing her Wildcats.

She loves to travel and is always ready for a road trip. She's studied abroad in Germany and Australia, and hopes to one day check visiting all seven continents off her bucket list.

In her spare time, she's either shopping for a bargain, snapping pics, or on the hunt for a great place to eat.

Desirae is always looking for the next big story, so send her a message if you have a news tip or even just to say hi!

