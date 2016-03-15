Zach Logan is a morning reporter for WALB’s Today in Georgia. He joined the team in January of 2016.

Zach is a native of Savannah, Georgia, and before moving west, attended Armstrong State University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s of arts in English.

At a young age, Zach knew he wanted to be a reporter. In fact, his parents remember when Zach used to pretend the kitchen table was his anchor desk and would read the headlines of the newspaper.

While in high school, Zach shadowed multiple anchors and reporters. He was also an intern at a local radio station where he learned from the radio news director.

While at Armstrong, Zach served as the news editor for Armstrong’s student newspaper, The Inkwell.

In addition, Zach interned with WJCL 22 News, the local ABC affiliate in Savannah, in January 2015.

For five months, Zach had the opportunity of assisting reporters and learning how to tell captivating stories.

Zach worked all shifts during his internship, but there was something that he liked about the morning shift.

After his internship, Zach accepted a position as a production assistant for the station’s morning show where he worked until he graduated.

When Zach isn’t in front of the camera, you can find him either exercising outdoors or grabbing a bite to eat with friends.

Zach also likes to travel back to Savannah to spend time with his family and visit the beach.

