South Georgia gas prices continue to increase

Several weeks ago, it looked like a gallon of gas might fall to a dollar a gallon, but that trend has reversed. The price at the pump is headed in the other direction.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas has increased 14 cents over the past week. The national average has increased by 12 cents.

AAA attributes the cause for this rise to spring vacationers. As more people hit the road, demand for gas increases which increases gas prices.

Analysts expect prices to continue to increase another 20 to 30 cents as we approach Memorial Day Weekend.

Drivers aren't too phased by the price jump. "It really don't affect me, because gas been so high for so long, like I kind of stopped looking at the gas," said radio personality, DJ Tray. "I just realized that gas went down so, I mean knowing that it's going back up -- until it gets to two-something, then it really ain't affecting me that much."

"I don't think it would slow me down, like I said, Fuel staying less than $2.00 a gallon is very affordable in my opinion," said another driver.

Analysts expect the gas prices to stay well below last year's levels.

AAA has a few pieces of advice for drivers as they hit the road to improve gas mileage:

Use the air conditioner: It creates less drag than driving with the windows down.

Check tire pressure and make sure the air filter is clean: Keeping your car maintenance can improve fuel economy.

Slow down: AAA says driving even 5 mph over 50 mph is like paying 24 cents more for gas.

Shop around for the best gas prices: Drivers in south Georgia can use the WALB app on their smartphone to find the lowest prices in their area. Just open the menu on the left hand side and tap on gas prices. Or, view the lowest gas prices here.



