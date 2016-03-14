Valdosta boys, Colquitt Co. girls win Trojan Invitational - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta boys, Colquitt Co. girls win Trojan Invitational

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

The Valdosta boys and Colquitt Co. girls overcame windy conditions to prevail at the 2016 Trojan Invitational in Leesburg Monday.

The Lady Packers shot a 230 to win by 15, while the Wildcats shot a 307.

Colquitt County's Elizabeth Funderburk was the girls' low medalist, and Valdosta's Luukas Alakulppi shot the lowest score for the boys.

