Valdosta boys, Colquitt Co. girls win Trojan Invitational

The Valdosta boys and Colquitt Co. girls overcame windy conditions to prevail at the 2016 Trojan Invitational in Leesburg Monday.

The Lady Packers shot a 230 to win by 15, while the Wildcats shot a 307.

Colquitt County's Elizabeth Funderburk was the girls' low medalist, and Valdosta's Luukas Alakulppi shot the lowest score for the boys.

