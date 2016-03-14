Arby's re-opens after grease fire causes temporary closing

The Arby's on North Slappey had to shut down because of a small grease fire around 6:30 Monday night.

There was no structural damage, but the grease produced a great deal of smoke, and the food that was on hand had to be thrown out.

No one was hurt and there wasn't much damage, but the restaurant couldn't reopen until it passes a fire and health inspection, which it did Tuesday, and is back open now.

