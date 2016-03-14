McDuffie hired as Dougherty head boys' basketball coach

Dougherty has hired Rufus McDuffie as the Trojans' new head boys basketball coach.

McDuffie won five state titles as head coach at Mitchell-Baker between 1982-2002. He also was head coach at Valdosta for five seasons.

Contract details are still being worked out, but the hire was approved by the Dougherty Co. Board of Education tonight.

McDuffie will take over for Ty Randolph, who resigned last month.

The Trojans are banned from the 2016-2017 postseason after the team used two ineligible players last season.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.