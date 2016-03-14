Work ahead for Old Clyattville Road

Almost two and a half years after a major wreck,some roads in Lowndes County will be getting a facelift.

A crash caused structural and cosmetic damage to the bridge on Old Clyattville Road in 2013.

Now the Georgia Department of Transportation is making more than $2 million in repairs.

This will cause some traffic delays, but GDOT says detours will be announced ahead of time.

"Simply for safety we can't keep those lanes open while they're doing that type of work because they're going to have cranes sitting on I-75. So we'll detour traffic off of the interstate. Overnight detours, there will be no traffic interruptions to I-75 during the day," explains GDOT communications specialist Nita Birmingham.

Work on the bridge is expected to be done by the end of September 2016.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.