Marines march to honor fallen brothers

A group of marines made their way through Valdosta as part of the Marine Raider Memorial March.

Seven pairs of marines are marching 770 miles in memory of some fallen heroes.

They started in Navarre, Florida and will continue their journey to Camp LeJeune, North Carolina.

Each group represents one of the marines who died last March when their helicopter crashed in Florida.

Marchers say it's a way to honor their fallen brothers and their families.

"It's a humble honor. I'm just very proud that I'm able to participate in it. It's just a great way to honor our fallen brothers," says marcher Adam Kinosh.

Throughout the journey they are raising money to help the family of the fallen marines.

To donate or learn more about the organization click here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.