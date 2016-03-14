Spring breaker dies from fall in Panama City Beach

An Indiana college student on spring break in Panama City Beach died early Sunday after falling from a parking garage, police say.

The body of 20-year-old Tyler Gilmore of Terre Haute, Indiana was discovered by a passerby around 1 o'clock Sunday morning on the ground outside the Shores of Panama parking garage.

Investigators say Gilmore's friends told them he had spent much of Saturday consuming alcohol and witnesses say he appeared intoxicated about two hours before his body was found.

It's not clear which floor of the 11 story garage Gilmore fell from.

The case is under investigation but police do not suspect foul play was involved.

This comes less than two weeks after a second Indiana man fell from the 11th floor of a condominium balcony in Panama City Beach. That man, who was helping a friend lay tiling, landed in a swimming pool and survived with non life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.