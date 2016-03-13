Man charged with tying up, burning Douglas woman

Ivery Lee Williams is charged with False Imprisonment, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Cocaine, and will further be charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

Police say Williams, 59, tied up a 24-year old woman with a bicycle tire tube and duct tape.

They also said he burned the woman with an iron and beat her with other items.

She was naked when she was found Sunday morning, and investigators are working to determine if she was raped.

Her identity is not being released until family has been notified. She was transferred to the burn center in Augusta for treatment.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.