Walmart holds national health fair

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Losing an hour can seem to take a hit on your health. Albany residents took advantage of a free check-up at area Walmarts.

Shoppers had a chance to get free immunizations, blood pressure checks, vision screenings, and more.

Pharmacists at the South Westover Walmart say the health fair is important.

"This is our way of providing the service to our community, and making sure that we're promoting health and well-being for our customers," said pharmacist Sohini Veean.

Thousands of people participated in the health fair at other Walmarts across the country.

