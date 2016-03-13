Albany city officials plan year at commission retreat

Albany's city leaders took a break this weekend. Not to relax, but to discuss the future.

"The idea is that we are able to get away to really, really review what we've done," said Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.

Officials were reviewing what they've done, while looking ahead.

A city retreat at Lake Blackshear Resort gave Albany's city leaders a chance to take a step back.

"An opportunity to do the kind of things that we don't usually, normally get to do, because we have so structured agendas," said Mayor Hubbard.

Mayor Hubbard says while planning your next steps for the future, you have to look at your past, and you have to do that in the here and now so you know where you're going in the future.

"The overall goal is that these are kind of brain sessions, where we do a lot of brainstorming and get a lot of input from our commissioners," said Sharon Subadan.

One of their ideas was to focus on plans to build recreational trails around the city.

"That's going to be huge, that will mean that those people who ride trails and do trails, bike riding or walking them, running them whatever, will have access to our city," said Hubbard.

They also want to set a step by step vision for downtown.

The goal is to make the Good Life City enjoyable for residents, and to be a place for tourists.

"And making sure that they know, that they are welcome here, and we are preparing for them to be here," said Mayor Hubbard.

City leaders will also spend Monday out on the resort to focus on more plans.

