Golden Rams release 2016 football schedule

It's that time of year when college football fans start making their plans for the fall.
For Albany State fans, that includes a lot of travel in 2016.
The Golden Rams released their schedule for the upcoming season.
It is not easy.
ASU will play just three home games in 2016, all within a month's span.
ALBANY STATE 2016 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
9/3- at Valdosta State
9/10- vs. Tuskegee (White Water Classic- Phenix City, AL)
9/17- at Southeastern
9/24- West Georgia
10/1- Miles
10/15- at Morehouse
10/22- Clark Atlanta
10/29- at Benedict
11/5- vs. Fort Valley State (Fountain City Classic- Columbus, GA)
11/12- SIAC Title Game (Montgomery, AL)
