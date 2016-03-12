Golden Rams release 2016 football schedule

It's that time of year when college football fans start making their plans for the fall.

For Albany State fans, that includes a lot of travel in 2016.

The Golden Rams released their schedule for the upcoming season.

It is not easy.

ASU will play just three home games in 2016, all within a month's span.

ALBANY STATE 2016 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

9/3- at Valdosta State

9/10- vs. Tuskegee (White Water Classic- Phenix City, AL)

9/17- at Southeastern

9/24- West Georgia

10/1- Miles

10/15- at Morehouse

10/22- Clark Atlanta

10/29- at Benedict

11/5- vs. Fort Valley State (Fountain City Classic- Columbus, GA)

11/12- SIAC Title Game (Montgomery, AL)

