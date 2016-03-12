Cavs walk off on defending champs

Darton State earned a walk-off win against the defending national champs Friday afternoon.
Kendall Harron singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 victory at home.
Michael Reddick picked up the win in relief, pitching a scoreless 1.2 innings. Taylor Ferringer started the game for Darton State, going six innings and allowing the lone Raider run.
The two teams play a doubleheader Saturday with Game 1 scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.
