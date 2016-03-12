Friday's high school baseball scores

High school baseball scores from Friday, March 11, 2016:
Lee Co. 5, Colquitt Co. 3
Valdosta 1, Lowndes 0
Veterans 7, Tift Co. 6
Worth Co. 15, Dougherty 0
Cairo 11, Crisp Co. 2
Thomas Co. Central 2, Bainbridge 0
Cook 17, Albany 1
Thomasville 8, Early Co. 5 (Game 1)
Thomasville 10, Early Co. 0 (Game 2)
Deerfield-Windsor 12, Brookwood 1
Valwood 6, Tiftarea 4
