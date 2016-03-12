Friday's high school baseball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school baseball scores

High school baseball scores from Friday, March 11, 2016:

Lee Co. 5, Colquitt Co. 3

Valdosta 1, Lowndes 0

Veterans 7, Tift Co. 6

Worth Co. 15, Dougherty 0

Cairo 11, Crisp Co. 2

Thomas Co. Central 2, Bainbridge 0

Cook 17, Albany 1

Thomasville 8, Early Co. 5 (Game 1)

Thomasville 10, Early Co. 0 (Game 2)

Deerfield-Windsor 12, Brookwood 1

Valwood 6, Tiftarea 4

