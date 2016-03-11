Worth, Tift Co. students explore First Alert Storm Tracker

WALB First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton teamed up with the Worth County EMA for today's talk at Worth County Elementary. (Source: WALB)

The First Alert Storm Tracker was out on the road today, but it wasn't tracking storms. First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton visited Worth County Elementary School and the Omega Christian Academy.

Over 200 students learned what to do when severe weather strikes southwest Georgia.

The Worth County EMA Director talked about the dangers of flooding and erosion.

Students also toured the storm tracker and asked questions about the weather.

“The kids really enjoyed you guys coming out today, teaching them a little bit about weather. Especially due to the fact that we had the severe weather come through town about a couple of weeks ago. So the kids were really excited to see the severe weather truck, and very excited to learn about the careers that are out there with meteorology,” said Worth County Elementary School Principal Steven Rouse.

If you'd like to have the storm tracker come to your school, reach out to Andrew on his Facebook page.

You can find him by searching Andrew Gorton WALB on Facebook. You can also contact Andrew by emailing him at Andrew.Gorton@walb.com

