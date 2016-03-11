Toddler's death remains under investigation

The mother of a toddler found dead at her East Albany apartment will soon be brought back to Dougherty County from Florida. 28-year-old Clarion Garrison signed extradition papers in Marion County, Florida where she was arrested Wednesday night.

The Dougherty County Sheriff has yet to receive the paperwork, so no transfer date has been set.

A makeshift memorial stood outside Friday at the apartment complex where 2-year-old Nyelle Garrison lived with her mother, 28-year-old Clarion Garrison, and her three older siblings.

Garrison was charged with concealing a death. More charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, including finding out her cause of death.

"Child can take too many aspirins or too much cold medicine, different things you can take that we need to diagnose what was in this baby's system to see if this coincides with what the parents are saying," said Dougherty Co. Coroner Michael Fowler.

Officials are waiting on toxicology and other tests after Thursday's autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"We are trying to find out everything that happened to the child, we want to know, that is why I take a little longer. Most of the time, individuals think an autopsy tells everything but you have to add all those pieces together in order to come up with a sound answer," said Fowler.

The results can take as long as eight weeks to get back.

It is not yet known when Nyelle will be laid to rest. The District Attorney says her body was likely at the home for two days before it was discovered.

