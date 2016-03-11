VSU announces 2 Chainz concert

Valdosta State University announced a 2 Chainz concert as a part of a spring concert series.

The concert is set for April 15, 2016. However, there aren't many details at this time.

VSU is trying to rent out Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for the event.

Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said in a statement to WALB, "We always do everything we can to continue the great partnership with Valdosta State. If we can help them with a large community event that will assist them in recruitment of students while also creating an economic impact for the community, we will gladly do so."

The Valdosta Board of Education will vote on whether or not to rent out the facility at their meeting on March 22, 2016.

