Wild Adventures prepares to open

Wild Adventures has been hard at work putting on finishing touches across the park to prepare for opening weekend.

"We're doing all the things you can imagine we'd be doing last minute. We're spreading mulch, we're touching up paints, we're putting final touches on restaurants and shops. Pretty much anything that needs to be done, we're getting it done," explained Laurie Windham with Wild Adventures public relations.

The new season is bringing in some new park features. The park has a full line-up of concerts and a new dinosaur exhibit.

"We have over 20 replicas of 15 species of life-size roaring dinosaurs," said Windham.

The new exhibit will only be displayed in the park during the 2016 season. Employees are putting in the extra hours to make sure it's ready to go when the first guests enter the park.

"It'll be a long day but there's such a positive energy out here and we are having a lot of fun! We can hardly wait to open tomorrow," said Windham.

The first 500 guests in the park March 12 and 13 will get a special dinosaur surprise.

Gates will open at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.