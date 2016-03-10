Valdosta St. releases 2016 football schedule - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta St. releases 2016 football schedule

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The Valdosta State Blazers released their 2016 football schedule.

VSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2016

Sept. 3- Albany St.

Sept. 17- at North Alabama

Sept. 24- West Florida

Oct. 1- Kentucky St. (in Waycross)

Oct.8- West Georgia

Oct. 15- at Mississippi College

Oct. 22- Delta St. (Homecoming)

Oct. 29- at Florida Tech

Nov. 5- at West Alabama

Nov. 12- Shorter


