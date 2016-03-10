Valdosta St. releases 2016 football schedule

The Valdosta State Blazers released their 2016 football schedule.
VSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2016
Sept. 3- Albany St.
Sept. 17- at North Alabama
Sept. 24- West Florida
Oct. 1- Kentucky St. (in Waycross)
Oct.8- West Georgia
Oct. 15- at Mississippi College
Oct. 22- Delta St. (Homecoming)
Oct. 29- at Florida Tech
Nov. 5- at West Alabama
Nov. 12- Shorter
