Tourney Under the Cross kicks off Friday

For the last ten or so years, it's been called the Eagle Invitational.

Now it's the Tournament Under the Cross, and teams from all over the state are taking part.

SCA's Sam Smith Sports Complex will be the place to be for soccer fans in south Georgia this weekend.

Thirty teams, 16 boys and 14 girls, will take part in the annual tradition.

The squads are coming from all over Georgia and all different classifications to try and take home the title.

"With any tournament, by the time you get to your semis, you should see some pretty strong competition," says SCA head coach Jeremy Davidson. "It's a great opportunity to prepare ourselves."

Games begin Friday morning at 9:00 a.m., and continue through Saturday afternoon.

