ABAC to offer Bachelor's in Nursing

The college will launch the new 4-year program this summer. (Source: WALB)

This is year is the 50th anniversary for nursing at ABAC. (Source: WALB)

Nursing students will now be able to earn a bachelor's degree at the college. (Source: WALB)

There's a new option at ABAC for nursing students looking to get their bachelor's degree.

The college will launch the new 4-year program this summer.

Until now, students could only get a two year associates degree.

This is year is the 50th anniversary for nursing at ABAC.

ABAC alum Monica Gibbs said that the program will ensure a better quality education.

"Coming for ABAC especially one of their excellent program that they have at the school of nursing will prepare them for all of the real life challenges within that field," said Gibbs.

Most of the classes will be offered online, making it more convenient for those already working.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.