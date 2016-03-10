ASU hosts annual Women's Symposium event

A poster promoting one of the topics discussed at the event. (Source: WALB)

A southwest Georgia University held a special event as a part of Women's History Month on Thursday.

Albany State University held their 8th annual Women's Studies Symposium today.

Attendees heard presentations from ASU faculty, students, and community members.

The presentations ranged from how to deal with domestic violence issues, to women's equality, body image, and how to respond to a sexual assault.

Event organizers selected the theme, 'We Rise' hoping everyone who attended would leave feeling empowered.

“We are all in this together. We are not here to bash men. We are feminists, but we believe in equal rights for everyone,” said Dr. Devona Mallory, Associate Professor of English.

ASU is planning additional events this month as a part of Women's History Month.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.