ASU receives grant from Department of Defense

Research material that was submitted to the Department of Defense. (Source: WALB)

Equipment that will be used for the research project. (Source: WALB)

A multidisciplinary research team in the Department of Natural and Forensic Sciences at Albany State University received a grant of more than $350,000.

This team of chemist (Dr. Seong Seo as a PI), biologists (Dr. Byunghoon Kim and Dr. Young Lee as a Co-PI), and toxicologist (Dr. Shayla Williams as a senior researcher) will use this grant money to research a method to screen organophosphate compounds, and highly toxic pesticides that have been used as chemical-warfare agents.

Their goal is to provide a new platform for screening chemical toxicity quickly and accurately.

The project will protect public health, and our military against bio terrorism.

“We can not only contribute to the public safety and the safety of deployed troops, but also, we can provide research opportunities to our students here at Albany State University,” said Young Lee, Ph. D, Assistant Professor at ASU.

"The team is also excited about what they are going to achieve through this program," said Seong Seo, Ph.D, Professor of chemistry.

The project will be split in to multiple phases.

If the Department of Defense likes what ASU is doing, they could receive up to $1.1 million in grant money for this project.

