Albany motorcycle club ride to Daytona

A southwest Georgia bike club headed down to Florida Thursday.

After a prayer, about 15 men and women of The Another Level Motorcycle Club left Albany Thursday morning.

They left for the 75th annual Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Every other year, the club saves money to go to either Daytona or Myrtle Beach.

The members will join the nearly half million people expected to attend this year's bike week in Daytona.

Even though the event is known for partying, that's not why the member went.

“We just go down and hang out, have fellowship with other bikers from other states. We also get ideas of what we could do to our bikes from other people that are down there enjoying the festivities,” said Jerome Williams, President of the Motorcycle Club.

The club will be back in a few days, and plan on participating in community events soon.

