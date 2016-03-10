Autopsy 'inconclusive' in hidden toddler's death

Clarion Garrison surrendered to authorities in Ocala, FL. (Source: Marion Co., FL Sheriff's Office)

The dead two-year-old was identified as Nyelle Garrison (Source: WALB viewer)

Preliminary autopsy results of a toddler whose hidden body was found inside an apartment did not reveal enough information to give the cause of death, officials reported.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said a toxicology report must be completed before the cause can be determined for the two-year-old girl.

"Normal toxicology takes two to three months," said Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

The child's mother, Clarion Garrison, was named as a suspect in an Amber alert involving her three other children Wednesday night.

She surrendered to police hours later, and appeared before a judge Thursday in Marion County, Florida.

The dead two-year-old was later identified as Nyelle Garrison.

Neighbors described Nyelle as playful and sweet; a typical toddler.

"When I saw her, she was just a sweet little girl playing outside," recalled neighbor Deborah Arrington. "She walked up to me once."

April Wynne with the Dougherty District Attorney's Office said a lot still needs to happen.

"The investigation is still ongoing at this point and the D.A.'s office will review the case and decide which charges are appropriate and bring it to a grand jury," she explained.

Neighbors are still in shock.

"I can't even imagine something like this happening like that to my child, so I am praying for the family, and I am really sorry for their loss, for the dad's loss," said neighbor Teesha Jones.

Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards said Garrison is charged with concealing a death. More charges are expected.

